Army team detonates live grenade turned over to Kauai firefighters

A live hand grenade handed over to Kalaheo firefighters was safely detonated Monday.

A man turned over the grenade Saturday, saying he'd found it in his belongings.

The Army's explosive ordnance disposal team in Kaneohe responded and detonated the grenade Monday at a remote location in Kalaheo.

No one was injured.

The Transportation Security Administration determined that the device was a live M22 hand grenade.

After it was handed over, an explosive expert and police contained the grenade in a secure location until the detonation team could arrive.

