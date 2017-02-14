Hawaii resident joins state's case against Trump travel ban - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii resident joins state's case against Trump travel ban

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A Hawaii resident has joined the state's lawsuit against the executive order that bans foreigners from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

The lawsuit is on hold, but a stay was partially lifted in order so that Ismail Elshikh, a U.S. citizen and Hawaii resident, could join the case.

The state also added a new count to the suit; Hawaii is now alleging that the order violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Hawaii's lawsuit was put on hold after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a nationwide injunction against the President Trump's travel ban. 

The stay on Hawaii's lawsuit will be in place as long as the nationwide injunction remains in effect. 

