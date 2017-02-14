Hawaii resident joins state's case against Trump travel ban

Hawaii's attorney general says President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven mostly Muslim countries is personally affecting the family of the Muslim Association of Hawaii's imam.

Hawaii man with Syrian family wants to join travel ban suit

Hawaii's lawsuit against President Trump remains on hold after a federal appeals court unanimously ruled against reinstating his travel ban on people from seven majority Muslim countries.

Hawaii lawsuit over Trump's travel ban on hold after ruling

A Hawaii resident has joined the state's lawsuit against the executive order that bans foreigners from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

The lawsuit is on hold, but a stay was partially lifted in order so that Ismail Elshikh, a U.S. citizen and Hawaii resident, could join the case.

The state also added a new count to the suit; Hawaii is now alleging that the order violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Hawaii's lawsuit was put on hold after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a nationwide injunction against the President Trump's travel ban.

The stay on Hawaii's lawsuit will be in place as long as the nationwide injunction remains in effect.

