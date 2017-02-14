With a rose and a smile, student seeks to 'pay kindness forward'

Patrick Taylor decided to spread a little love on Tuesday. It was Valentine's Day after all.

So he headed into Chinatown with 100 roses and handed them out to perfect strangers.

For his trouble, he got some strange looks, a few head shakes -- and lots of smiles and laughs.

Taylor, a graduate student in social work at Hawaii Pacific University and an intern at Hawaii International Child, said his "Share the Love" campaign was aimed at showing people that it doesn't take much to brighten someone's day.

On each rose he passed out, he attached a note with an inspirational quote about kindness. And for those who asked, he explained that he'd like them to think of ways to "pass the kindness forward."

"If we can just do one act of kindness, it can essentially be contagious," he said. "We had a rough year in 2016. I just thought there was maybe something we can do as a people."

Taylor, 29, knows a thing or two about kindness. When he was 3, his grandmother adopted him and his two brothers, and went on to raise them.

