Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center presents their 30th Anniversary spring production of 'IN THE HEIGHTS'

'IN THE HEIGHTS' is a Tony Award-winning musical about life in Washington Heights, a tight-knit community where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. In the Heights is an authentic and exhilarating journey into one of Manhattan’s most vibrant communities. With its universal themes of family, community and self-discovery, it can be enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds. Find out what it takes to make a living, what it costs to have a dream, and what it means to be home. Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator of Hamilton and songwriter of Disney's new Moana), who also wrote the music and lyrics, the score blends together hip-hop, salsa, meringue, and soul.

KHSPAC's production of IN THE HEIGHTS features a cast of 29 talented students from Kaimuki High School and other public schools around the island. KHSPAC is also proud to welcome back their Alumni who have returned to Kaimuki High School to join the Production Team for this spring musical, most notably Michael Ng, Director.

Adult tickets are $15, students, military and seniors with I.D. are $10. Box office opens one hour before each performance for ticket sales.

For more information or for tickets, go to http://www.khspac.org/

