Maui’s newest resort to bring more than 150 jobs to the island

Trump has said he could name a candidate by the end of the week, before he departs Friday afternoon on his first overseas trip as president.More >>
Trump has said he could name a candidate by the end of the week, before he departs Friday afternoon on his first overseas trip as president.More >>
Two of the three inmates that escaped from the Waiawa Prison facility in April have been indicted.More >>
Two of the three inmates that escaped from the Waiawa Prison facility in April have been indicted.More >>
At least a dozen firefighters are battling an apparent brush fire deep in the valley behind Hawaii Kai, according to a Honolulu Fire Department spokesperson.More >>
At least a dozen firefighters are battling an apparent brush fire deep in the valley behind Hawaii Kai, according to a Honolulu Fire Department spokesperson.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>