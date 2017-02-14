Maui’s newest resort to bring more than 150 jobs to the island

Soon to be Maui’s newest resort, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, announced that it is now hiring for all positions and will host a series of four job fairs. Scheduled to open in April 2017, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas will bring more than 150 new job opportunities to the island. This property is looking to fill a variety of positions – from front desk, to security, food and beverage, engineering, administration and more.

“We’re looking forward to bringing a diverse group of talented people on board at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas,” said Annette David, the resort’s director of human resources. “The brand new resort will offer a range of jobs from entry- to senior-level positions in all areas. It’s a great time to join our dynamic team.”

Individuals who are interested in employment opportunities at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas are encouraged to attend one of the four recruiting events listed below at the new resort’s sister property, The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, just one block south of The Westin Nanea, at 6 Kai Ala Drive in Lahaina. Prospective associates are asked to apply online in advance at www.vistana.com/careers. Computers will be available at the job fairs for candidates to apply online directly from the events. Please note, paper resumes will not be accepted. Candidates who attend these fairs should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

For more information on the job fairs, visit westinnanea.com/careers.

