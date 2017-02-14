Celebrate a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day At Kualoa Ranch

This Valentine’s Day, join Kualoa Ranch for a one-of-a-kind evening featuring the acclaimed Robert Cazimero in addition to a prix fixe 5-course dinner and wine pairing by chefs Luis Castro and Lawrence Lau, previously at renown restaurant Morimoto Waikiki. The outdoor dinner event themed, Ahupua‘a-to-Table will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 with seating at 5:30 p.m. at Kualoa’s Hale Nanea.

Chef Luis Castro’s inspiration for the evening’s menu showcases an assortment of Kualoa grown produce, seafood and beef. The evening’s wine pairings will be from the Gerard Bertrand selection, Kualoa liliko`i Leche de Tigre with Xicaru Mezcal, 2015 Palacio de Fefinanes Albarino, 2015 Tercos Bonarda and for dessert, a cocktail Lillet Blanc with Kualoa citrus.

“Kualoa is a very special place that sits on three ahupa`a’s,” said Chef Luis Castro. “Through each of the ahupa`a’s on Kualoa, you find can yourself immersed in the lush mountains or down to the bountiful sea. The menu I created will help connect the guests that evening with a journey through Kualoa’s ahupa`a’s.”

In addition to the dinner experience, guests will also take a tour of Moli`i, an 800-year old ancient Hawaiian fishpond, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and visit the private Secret Island Beach.

Advance reservations are required. The event is $100 per person. Casual aloha attire is recommended. To make a reservation, call (808) 756-9999 or for more information, visit www.kualoa.com.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.