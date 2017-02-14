Business Report: New design ideas for the Nebraska state flag

Not just anywhere, but at the state capitol in Lincoln. Upside-down, 10 days. What's strange about this the flag has lots of stuff on it that looks odd upside-down. It has a state seal that includes a train, a steamboat, a house and a blacksmith working on an anvil. And if that's not enough, it has words – not Latin words, English words. What makes this even stranger is, Nebraska is currently looking at redesigning its flag. Maybe they need one simpler and plainer.



For the first one, the train is still there, since the east end of the first transcontinental railroad started in Omaha, and included the word UP as a reminder to hang the flag this way.

The second one has a stylized map of Nebraska, so people who know their geography will say, oh, yeah, Nebraska. And referring to the upper Midwest gets "up" into the flag, subtly. But if you think subtlety is a bad idea, there is have one more idea…

