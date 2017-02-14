Federal government moves to pay Guam war reparations

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) - The federal government is moving forward with plans to pay claims to as many as 5,000 Guam residents and estates on behalf of those who experienced atrocities during the Japanese occupation of the island during World War II.

The Pacific Daily News reported Monday that a Department of Justice commission is seeking approval from the Office of Management and Budget to begin collecting information from residents related to the war claims. A notice in the Federal Register says the information will be used by the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission to decide claims for compensation.

The 2017 National Defense Authorization Act included reparations for those killed, injured or subjected to forced labor and other harmful acts by Japanese occupiers.

The war claims would be paid by diverting tax money that would otherwise go the Guam government.

