Forecast: Wind and waves share the spotlight today

Wind and waves share the spotlight in today's weather. Winds will continue out of the southwest at 15-30 mph with stronger gusts for all neighborhoods, but be especially strong in some areas.

A Wind Advisory is posted for windward Kauai and Oahu along with Maui's Central Valley. Winds in those locations will be 25-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

The winds will build for all neighborhoods as a cold front approaches from the northwest. There will be a few showers riding in on those winds, but skies will mostly be sunny today.

High in Honolulu will be 82 degrees.

The front and its light to moderate showers will arrive on Kauai tonight. The wetter weather associated with the front will get to Oahu overnight and early tomorrow and then make its way toward Maui and the Big Island through the day on Wednesday. The rain is not expected to be anything like what we experienced last weekend. Much lighter northerly winds will fill in behind the front.

Surf is building to warning levels along north and west shores. The NWS surf forecast for today calls for 20-30 feet north, 18-23 feet west, 3-5 feet south, 1-3 feet east.

High Surf Warning for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north shores only for Maui.

Small Craft Advisory for all channels and almost all coastal waters.

Gale Warning for waters 40-240 nautical miles offshore.

- Dan Cooke

