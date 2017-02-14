On Maui, development plans spur calls to 'keep country country'

Soon to be Maui’s newest resort, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, announced that it is now hiring for all positions and will host a series of four job fairs.More >>
Alexander & Baldwin has sold a 339-acre parcel in Paia to a California businessman for nearly $10 million, Maui County confirms.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Flames were first reported at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the Kamilo Nui Valley.More >>
Photos of the most expensive home sold on Oahu so far in 2017.More >>
