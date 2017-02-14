Soldiers give back to community with beach clean-up

A popular North Shore beach is a little cleaner thanks to volunteers from the 25th Infantry Division.

More than 30 soldiers canvassed Waimea Bay Beach Park over the weekend to give back to the local community.

Army officials said at the end of the clean-up volunteers filled several garbage bags with medical waste, swim toys and umbrellas that littered the beachfront.

“Sometimes we get a bad rap because we're in the military, and because we're located on a beautiful island, I think it's important to go out in the community to give back and show that we're not out here giving a bad image,” said Sgt. Ramiro Rodriquez, Team Leader, 524th CSSB.

The clean-up is part of the 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion's quarterly community outreach event.

“This is where the company, battalion, division, the army, we work eat and sleep and play in Hawaii on Oahu and it is our part to take care of the environment,” said Cpt. Randy Bookwalter, HHC Commander, 524th CSSB. “It is our part to make this island a better island than we found it.”

The troops' next project will be feeding homeless people along the North Shore.

