Judge OKs adding Hawaii imam to state's travel ban lawsuit

HONOLULU (AP) - A federal judge is allowing Hawaii to file an amended lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven mostly Muslim countries.

U.S. District Court Derrick Watson ruled Monday that lawyers representing the state may file the amended lawsuit adding the Muslim Association of Hawaii's imam as a plaintiff.

According to court documents the mother-in-law of Ismail Elshikh is a Syrian national living in Syria.

Watson previously suspended the case while a nationwide injunction on the travel ban remains in place.

The state asked Watson last week to partially lift the stay to file the amended lawsuit detailing the effect the ban would have on Elshikh's family and others in Hawaii.

Attorneys defending the federal government had no position on the request.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.