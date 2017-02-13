Drivers beware: Proposal would have you paying more at the pump

A state Senate committee on Monday voted to raise the gasoline tax in Hawaii by 10 cents per gallon, from 16 to 26 cents.

The Senate Transportation Committee approved the proposal, which came from the state Department of Transportation. The bill included a number of fee and tax increases that are designed to increase funding for highway repairs by about $100 million annually.

The committee amended the proposal to shift most of the increase to liquid fuels and reduced some of the other fee increases. The plan will require both House and Senate approval.

Opposition to the bill came from Transportation Companies and the Tax Foundation, which complained that the state should improve efficiency and lower administrative costs before hitting vehicle owners with more taxes.

