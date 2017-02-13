Burglary at Stevenson Middle caught on camera

Honolulu police officers have released surveillance video showing the theft of nearly $4,000 worth of musical instruments and cash from Stevenson Middle School.

The items were taken from the school's band room earlier this month.

In the video, a man wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and shorts can be seen rummaging through what appear to be instrument cases.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with tips that lead to the man's arrest. Call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

