Rare photos up for auction show Hawaii in 1890s

A collection of rare photos of Hawaii in the 1890s will be auctioned off next month in London.

The photos depict a variety of scenes of daily life.

There's a photo of surfers carrying their boards at Hilo Bay and a shot of a family in front of their home.

Herbert Smith collected the photos during his time in Hawaii, and they've never left his family. The photos accompany his writings about life in Hawaii at the time, and letters home to his parents.

Bonhams will auction the collection of ephemera off on March 1.

The auction house has placed an auction estimate on the items of between $1,900 and $3,100.

Other photos included in the collection include: "Old Hawaiian fisherman with thrownet," "Cutting the sugar cane," "Harpooning fish," "Preparing poi," "Old Hilo-Hotel," and "The boiling lake of fire (Kilauea)."

