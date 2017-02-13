'Bows rise to #4 in latest AVCA poll

The University of Hawai'i men's volleyball team continues its road trip with a rare trek to the Midwest for a pair of non-conference matches against Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association foes McKendree, Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Lindenwood, Wednesday, Feb. 15. Match time for both contests is 7:00 p.m. MT (3:00 p.m. HT).



The Rainbow Warriors (12-2, 5-2 MPSF), off to their best start since 1998, are 2-0 on their current road trip after wins at UC San Diego and Cal Baptist. UH moved up one spot to #4 this week in the latest AVCA poll. UH brings a seven-match win streak into its first non-conference road matches since 1996.



This week's matches mark the first-ever meeting for Hawai'i against either McKendree or Lindenwood. UH is 3-0 against MIVA teams this season with a win over then-No. 15 Ball State in the championship match of the Outrigger Resorts Invitational and a two-match series sweep of Grand Canyon in Honolulu.



In its last outing, McKendree (5-10, 1-4 MIVA) nearly pulled off the upset over No. 6 Lewis, falling in five after taking a 2-0 lead in the match. The Bearcats have dropped their last four matches and are 0-6 against Mountain Pacific Sports Federation opponents this season.



Winless through 10 matches, Lindenwood (0-10, 0-6 MIVA) hosted its first home match last week, falling to Missouri Baptist in four sets. The Lions lost their only match-up against an MPSF foe this season, falling in five to Cal Baptist.



Lindenwood joined the nine-team MIVA in 2013 while McKendree began play in 2014.



Match #15

Who: No. 4 Hawai'i (12-2, 5-2 MPSF) vs. McKendree (5-10, 1-4 MIVA)

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017; 7:00 p.m. CT (3:00 p.m. HT)

Where: Melvin Price Convocation Center; Lebanon, Ill.

Television/Radio Coverage: None

Streaming Video: mckbearcats.com

Live Stats: mckbearcats.com

Series History: First Meeting



Match #16

Who: No. 4 Hawai'i (12-2, 5-2 MPSF) vs. Lindenwood (0-10, 0-6 MIVA)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017; 7:00 p.m. CT (3:00 p.m. HT)

Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena; St. Charles, Mo.

Television/Radio Coverage: None

Streaming Video: lindenwoodlions.com

Live Stats: lindenwoodlions.com

Series History: First Meeting