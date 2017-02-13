TRAFFIC ALERT: Snapped pole closes Kaneohe Bay Drive

Advisory-level winds snapped a utility pole in Kaneohe on Monday, closing Kaneohe Bay Drive to traffic in both directions in an area fronting Castle High School.

Authorities say the road is closed between Puohala Street and Mokulele Drive, a distance that covers nearly half a mile.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday morning for Windward Oahu and parts of Kauai as blustery conditions continue.

