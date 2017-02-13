Portions of state remain under Wind Advisory

Oahu is seeing high winds and heavy rains as a storm system affects the state.More >>
Advisory-level winds snapped a utility pole in Kaneohe on Monday, closing Kaneohe Bay Drive to traffic in both directions in an area fronting Castle High School.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
