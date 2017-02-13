Portions of state remain under Wind Advisory

Advisory-level winds snapped a utility pole in Kaneohe on Monday, closing Kaneohe Bay Drive to traffic in both directions in an area fronting Castle High School.

Oahu is seeing high winds and heavy rains as a storm system affects the state.

High winds with gusts to 50 mph brought down trees, damaged roofs and knocked out power in Windward Oahu on Monday.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Windward Oahu and Kauai as well as the central valley of Maui through Tuesday evening.

The strong winds kept firefighters busy throughout the day.

There were at least 16 wind-related emergencies reported in Windward Oahu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including nine damaged roofs and three downed trees.

Meanwhile, the high winds forced Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden and Pali Golf Course to close early.

At Ho'omaluhia, the winds brought down at least a dozen trees and branches, according to city officials. Park staff sounded a siren and evacuated a few dozen visitors.

"As we got down to the lake, it started to get really windy," said Makakilo resident Shelby Lessary. "There was a lot of cracking noises. You could hear trees falling."

And wind is likely to blame for knocking out power to at least 8,000 customers from Kaneohe to Kahaluu on Monday.

The windward side is seeing 25 to 30 mph winds with higher gusts, the National Weather Service said.

