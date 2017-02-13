State workers nab large iguana in Waimanalo

A green iguana that measured nearly six feet in length was captured in Waimanalo on Sunday, the latest catch in what officials say is an area with an established population of the invasive species.

A Hawaii Department of Agriculture spokesperson says a group of local residents spotted the reptile in a grassy area along Kalanianaole Highway, across from Kainoa Beach Park.

"I went over thinking it was just a Jackson chameleon," one of the residents said. "I then went home and put together a small cage, picked it up with a shovel and wheelbarrow and put it in."

Agriculture department employees came and collected the animal nearly an hour later.

