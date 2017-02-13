Oahu medical marijuana shop plants first seeds

HONOLULU (AP) - One of Oahu's state-approved medical marijuana dispensaries has started growing Hawaii's first legal cannabis plants, and anticipates sales can begin in early summer.

The Department of Health earlier this month approved Aloha Green Holdings Inc. and two other dispensaries to start acquiring and cultivating seeds, clones and plants, The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported Monday.

Helen Cho with Aloha Green Holdings said the company got the green light on Feb. 1 and started planting seeds.

The Health Department still needs to contract with laboratories to test the safety and quality of products, and the state's so-called seed-to-sale tracking system has to be connected with the state's patient registry system to monitor purchases.

