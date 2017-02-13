Ask The Mayor: Rail, bike lanes, homelessness and roads

As 2017 progresses full steam ahead, the people of the City and County of Honolulu are still concerned with issues that affect them, issues such as potholes and road conditions around the island, the addition of bike lanes on Honolulu's already crowded streets, the homeless, and of course, rail.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell came on Sunrise to discuss these issues in our monthly Ask The Mayor segment.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.