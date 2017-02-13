Ask The Mayor: Rail, bike lanes, homelessness and roads

Amid significant amounts of negative feedback, the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday decided to scrap plans for a citizens selection panel that would've helped rank the roughly 35 candidates for the city's police chief post.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Financial companies are leading U.S. stocks sharply lower in early trading as investors fret over the potential fallout roiling the Trump administration.More >>
A Hawaiian green sea turtle that was found tangled in fishing line while swimming in Waimea Bay is moving freely again today, thanks to the quick thinking of a group of beachgoers.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
