Author explains 'Hidden Heroes, Finding Success in the Shadows'

Watermark Publishing announces the release of Hidden Heroes: Finding Success in the Shadows, the newest release by business leader, author and motivational speaker David Heenan. This groundbreaking book celebrates those who work selflessly behind the scenes—ghost writers and Sherpas, backup singers and adjunct professors—motivated by a spirit of servant leadership often missing today.
For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.