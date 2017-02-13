SmartMoney Monday: Renovating your home to add value

Everyone thinks renovating their home will automatically add value. Many factors need to be considered if you want to make the right investment in your home. There are a variety of renovations and remodeling projects to consider. Some remodel or renovation projects may give you a lot more bang for your buck when it comes time to sell.
So, which projects really add value? What should you consider? Patty Van Kuran from Bank of Hawaii spoke with Steve Uyehara about home renovations in this week's SmartMoney Monday.
