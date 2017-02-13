Manoa Valley gym, swimming pool closed for construction project

The decades-old gym and swimming pool at Manoa Valley District Park will be closed for several months starting Monday, according to the City and County of Honolulu.

As part of the $1.17 million construction project, crews will be replacing the aging gym roof with a new, stronger roofing system. This process will also require the closure of the pool because of its close proximity to the gym.

Another newer gym facility on the mauka side of the renovated gym will remain open during the construction project. However, contractors will be occupying the public parking nearest to the tennis courts.

The project is scheduled to wrap up by the end of summer.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.