Business Report: The twilight of coal as an energy source

Coal is cheap and dirty. If it weren’t for the pollution we’d all love coal. West Virginia and Kentucky still do, because coal means jobs. Both states have plants and factories that are there for proximity to cheap power.

So when Hillary told environmentalists she’d put coal mines out of business, she finished flipping West Virginia from one of the bluest states in the nation to solid Trump country. Trump kept saying he would reopen the mines, but he hasn’t, and he isn’t going to.

Here we have two pie charts showing where America gets its power. From 2007 to 2013, coal’s share fell nine points. Natural gas went from 22% up to 27%.

Pollution isn’t killing coal, natural gas is. Maybe the president didn’t know that when he promised to reopen the mines. But regardless, the mines won’t be reopening, for solid economic reasons.

