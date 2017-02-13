Kawananakoa Middle School celebrates 90 years - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kawananakoa Middle School celebrates 90 years

HONOLULU

2017 is the 90th Anniversary of the Kawananakoa Middle School. This is also the grand reopening of the Princess Kawananakoa Auditorium after $15M of extensive renovations. On February 25th there will be a special concert featuring Kalapana, Tropic 50, and Emi Hart. The concert is open to the public and tickets start at $35. 

