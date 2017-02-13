Kawananakoa Middle School celebrates 90 years

2017 is the 90th Anniversary of the Kawananakoa Middle School. This is also the grand reopening of the Princess Kawananakoa Auditorium after $15M of extensive renovations. On February 25th there will be a special concert featuring Kalapana, Tropic 50, and Emi Hart. The concert is open to the public and tickets start at $35.
