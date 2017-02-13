Heavy smoke may be seen near Kona airport due to training - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Heavy smoke may be seen near Kona airport due to training

KONA, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Kona residents may see heavy smoke this week, but the state Department of Transportation said there's no emergency.

Aircraft rescue firefighters will be training with burning fuel at the Kona International Airport on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise.

