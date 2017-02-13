Sandler, Spade, Schneider to put on comedy show in Honolulu - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Sandler, Spade, Schneider to put on comedy show in Honolulu

(Image: YouTube/Netflix) (Image: YouTube/Netflix)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Some of the biggest names in comedy will soon be making audiences in Honolulu laugh come late March.

Adam Sandler, David Spade and Rob Schneider will be putting on a show at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Sunday, March 26 as part of Netflix’s “Here Comes The Funny” tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

Details:

  • Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
  • When: Sunday, March 26th, 2017
  • Hall Doors: 6:30 p.m. (All ages accompanied by an adult)
  • Show: 7:30 p.m. (All ages accompanied by an adult)

Prices:

  • $135.00 plus applicable fees
  • $99.50 plus applicable fees
  • $69.50 plus applicable fees
  • $52.50 plus applicable fees       

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.      

Powered by Frankly