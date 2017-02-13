Sandler, Spade, Schneider to put on comedy show in Honolulu

Some of the biggest names in comedy will soon be making audiences in Honolulu laugh come late March.

Adam Sandler, David Spade and Rob Schneider will be putting on a show at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Sunday, March 26 as part of Netflix’s “Here Comes The Funny” tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

Details:

Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena

Sunday, March 26th, 2017 Hall Doors: 6:30 p.m. (All ages accompanied by an adult)

6:30 p.m. (All ages accompanied by an adult) Show: 7:30 p.m. (All ages accompanied by an adult)

Prices:

$135.00 plus applicable fees

$99.50 plus applicable fees

$69.50 plus applicable fees

$52.50 plus applicable fees

