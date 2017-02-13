$1.8M project to repair Maui's Iao Valley set to begin

Maui cultural leaders say they were shocked to see county contractors truck tons of sacred rocks out of Iao Valley following September's major flooding .

A $1.8 million project to make repairs to Maui’s Iao Valley State Monument is set to begin Monday after historic flooding ravaged the area last year.

State officials said crews will be stabilizing the valley’s eroded and unstable slopes, a process that’s expected to take about five months.

Iao Valley has been closed since September, when torrential downpours caused major damage to parts of Maui. The flooding even prompted Mayor Alan Arakawa to sign an emergency proclamation.

The popular attraction is slated to open sometime in the summer.

