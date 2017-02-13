Forecast: Pleasant weather ahead of another cold front

Pleasant weather for our Monday as we await the next cold front. There are two fronts expected over the next week, but they won't be anywhere near as wet as the one we experienced this past weekend.

Expect sunny skies today with building southwest winds.

High in Honolulu will be 80 degrees. Winds will be 15-25 mph at their peak. Even stronger southwest winds tomorrow and increasing showers as the first of the fronts approaches Kauai. It will reach Kauai Tuesday night and Oahu overnight and early Wednesday.

Surf will build overnight tonight and should be in the warning category along north and west shores by Tuesday morning.

Today's wave sizes will be 6-10 feet north, 4-6 feet west, 3-6 feet south, 1-3 feet east.

Small Craft Advisory for all channels and windward coastal waters.

Gale Warning for waters 40-240 nautical miles offshore.

- Dan Cooke

