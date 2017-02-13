Hawaii lawmakers tackle affordable housing, health, fishing

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii lawmakers want the state to build more than 22,000 housing units in the next decade to help deal with an affordable housing shortage.

Lawmakers introduced a bill to issue $2 billion in state-backed bonds to develop affordable housing. That's about 14 times the amount Gov. David Ige included in his budget.

The bill and others are up against a legislative deadline. All bills that are referred to more than one committee must move to their final committee by Friday.

Other proposals facing the deadline include an attempt to pull some parts of the Affordable Care Act into state law and an effort to require fishing boat operators to use licensed commercial agencies to hire workers.

