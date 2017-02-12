Freitas named Kahuku interim head football coach

It appears that for the third time in four seasons, there will be a new head coach on the sidelines for the Kahuku football team next year.

The school announced on their website that Makoa Freitas has been named the interim head football coach. The change comes days after rumors began to swirl regarding Vavae Tata's future with the program

The statement released by the school reads, "We are always striving for the best experiences for our student athletes at Kahuku High and Intermediate School. We are happy to announce our interim Head Varsity Football Coach, Makoa Freitas, who shares this goal and has been a part of the Kahuku football program for several years."

Freitas previously served as an offensive line coach under Tata. He played football at Kamehameha School, and at the University of Arizona under Dick Tomey. He went on to play four seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Colts in 2003.

The statement does not include any information regarding Tata, who led the Red Raiders to a state championship in 2015 and to the state title game in 2016 in his only two seasons with the team.