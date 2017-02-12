Woman accused of killing twin released on bail

The driver of the SUV that plunged 200 feet off a Maui cliff has been charged with second-degree murder.

The driver of the SUV that plunged 200 feet off a Maui cliff has been charged with second-degree murder.

Driver of SUV that plunged off Maui cliff charged with murder

Driver of SUV that plunged off Maui cliff charged with murder

Court records show a woman charged with murdering her twin sister by driving an SUV off a Maui cliff is now out on on bail.

In May 2016, 38-year-old Alexandria Duval allegedly drove off a cliff along the Hana Highway, killing her twin sister Anastasia.

Duval's bail was set at $3 million, but a judge reduced that amount to $2 million. Now, Duval was released on a cash payment $200,000.

She has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.