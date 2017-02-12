Forecast: Dry weather, rising surf to start the work week

Mostly sunny and dry weather is in the forecast for the next few days, with very nice conditions Monday and most of Tuesday. But two more cold fronts are expected to move through the islands this week.

Southwest Kona winds will increase Monday night and Tuesday ahead of the first front, which shouldn't be as strong as this past weekend's system. It will move through the islands Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing passing showers, followed by drier weather and light winds through Friday.

A second front is expected to bring another round of clouds and showers Saturday night and Sunday. This time, strong high pressure behind this system will bring breezy to locally windy northeast trades. We'll keep you posted.

Surf will be in the 8 to 12 foot range for north shores and 5 to 8 out west Monday. A new northwest swell is forecast to push surf into warning levels Monday night into Tuesday.

- Ben Gutierrez

