New video shows moments before HPD fatally shoots man

New video shows the moments before Honolulu police officers shot and killed a man inside a stolen vehicle Saturday morning.

The video shows two officers attempting to arrest two suspects who were asleep inside the dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck at an Aiea townhouse complex.

When the suspects refused to get out of the vehicle, one of the officers is seen smashing the rear window and reaching in to unlock the driver's side door.

They manage to get it open and that's when the male driver revs the engine in an attempt to flee.

"He backed up and ran into my daughter's car, then still didn't stop and he came back up forward and banged into my neighbor's front window," said one Pacific Village resident, who didn't want to be identified.

All the while, two officers were being dragged back and forth.

"I thought, 'Please hang on,' because if one of them fell off the car, they would have been run over," the resident said.

After taking out a light pole and smashing through a family for four's living room, officers fired their weapons and killed the 33-year-old driver.

The truck's passenger, 19-year-old Chayla Belford, suffered minor injuries and was eventually arrested for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Police said she also had $61,000 in outstanding arrest warrants.

The driver, who's identity has not yet been released, had six felony convictions -- three for auto theft and three for felony drugs.

Police said the pickup truck was stolen from Ewa Beach on Friday.

Hawaii News Now spoke to its owner, who turned to Facebook for help in locating his truck.

Walter Herring said he was surprised to learn about its fate. "I was in shock," he said. "I really didn't expect that to happen. I expected it to be trashed or missing pieces by the time we got to it, but I didn't expect it to escalate to such a big case as it is now."

The truck was taken in as evidence.

The three officers involved suffered minor injuries in the incident, which happened about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. They were placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

HPD said two of the officers have 16 years of experience. The third officer has six years of experience.

