Maui woman who inspired Women's March to be honored by council

Theresa Shook, a mother of two and grandmother of four, was never vocal about politics.

Theresa Shook, a mother of two and grandmother of four, was never vocal about politics.

Maui woman starts what could be largest Trump inauguration movement

Maui woman starts what could be largest Trump inauguration movement

A Women's March brought together thousands across Hawaii on Saturday to voice concerns over President Donald Trump's political agenda.

A Women's March brought together thousands across Hawaii on Saturday to voice concerns over President Donald Trump's political agenda.

Thousands band together in women's marches across Hawai'i

Thousands band together in women's marches across Hawai'i

The woman that inspired the global Women's March movement will be honored by the Maui County Council on Friday.

Teresa Shook of Hana is credited as the founder of the movement.

In January, millions across the United States and overseas took to the streets to protest President Donald Trump's political agenda and campaign rhetoric. Thousands turned out to march in Honolulu.

Men and women used the marches to call attention to human rights issues.

Council member Kelly King announced the special recognition.

"What Teresa accomplished demonstrated how genuine passion to make a difference can have such a tremendous impact," King said. "It didn't matter she lived in a remote area such as Hana, she was able to touch the far ends of the earth and bring people together."

Shook started the movement via social media. Overnight, thousands responded to the online invite that led to marches all over the world.

Shook is a retired attorney, grandmother and breast cancer survivor. On Maui alone, about 5,000 residents marched along Kaahumanu Avenue in Kahului.

Shook will be recognized on Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. in the Council Chamber.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.