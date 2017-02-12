Four pets die in Waianae house fire, family escapes

Four family pets died in a Waianae house fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the two-alarm fire just before 2:30 p.m.

The fire broke out at a single family home on Old Government Road. Upon arrival, fire officials said the two-story single family home was fully involved in flames.

HFD says six occupants lived in the house and all six were able to escape without injury.

The fire was under control around 2:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

