Hawaii musician Kalani Pe'a wins Grammy for Best Regional Roots - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii musician Kalani Pe'a wins Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album

By Dillon Ancheta, Digital Content Producer
(Image: Allan Cool, Kalani Pe'a Music) (Image: Allan Cool, Kalani Pe'a Music)
(Image: Kalani Pe'a Music Facebook) (Image: Kalani Pe'a Music Facebook)
(Image: Kalani Pe'a Music Twitter) (Image: Kalani Pe'a Music Twitter)
(Image: Allan Cool) (Image: Allan Cool)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hilo native Kalani Pe'a won the Grammy for Best Regional Roots music album Sunday. 

"I'm happy to be representing my family and friends, my ancestors and forefathers," Pe'a said following his win. "I'm proud to be a Hawaiian immersion graduate I am blessed to perpetuate Hawaiian language and education through music education. Music should be a part of our lives." 

Pe'a was nominated for his debut album, 'E Walea' which features seven haku mele, original compositions written in the Hawaiian language, and five cover songs. 

This is the first Hawaii win since Hawaiian music was put into the roots category. 

The album, released in August 2016, is both a celebration and validation of the singer's overcoming of a speech impediment at age four. 

Pe'a has worked as a Hawaiian resource coordinator at Kamehameha Schools Maui campus.

