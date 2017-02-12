Hawaii racquetball players win gold at nationals

Members of the Hawaii team competed at the National Racquetball Championships in AZ. (Image: Janet Scheffer)

Over 20 players on the Hawaii racquetball team the competed at the U.S. National Racquetball Championship tournament held Tempe, Arizona over the weekend.

Collectively, the team is bringing back 25 medals to the islands.

The gold medal in the Men's 50 division went to Hawaii's nationally ranked pro player and Hall of Famer, Jimmy Lowe and his partner Tim Hansen. Lowe also scored Gold in the Mixed 50s division with former Hawaii pro player Malia Bailey of Kailua.

Pro player Robbie Collins of Kapolei also participated in the U.S. team qualifying division. He tied for third.

Other members of the team are also bringing home gold and silver medals. For a full list of winners, click here.

