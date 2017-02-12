'Coconut Willie' missing on the Big Island, police searching

Hawaii Island police are searching for a 56-year-old Keaau man known for his career as a midget wrestler in the islands.

Curtis Dudoit was last seen in the Orchidland subdivision in Keaau on Feb. 7.

Dudoit is best known for his career as a midget wrestler in Hawaii. In the wrestling community, he goes by the name "Coconut Willie" or "Coconut Kid."

He is described as 4-foot-7, 154 pounds with a muscular build. Dudoit has black hair in a crew cut.

Other noticeable features include a tribal-style tattoo on his left bicep and the word “Molokai” tattooed across his back. He was last seen wearing a black tank-top, blue jeans and white slippers.

Anyone with information regarding Dudoit's whereabouts is being asked to call the non-emergency line of the police department at 935-3311. Anonymous tips can also be reported to CrimeStoppers at 9618300.

