Suspect arrested after early morning Kaneohe stabbing

An early morning Kaneohe stabbing sent a man to the hospital Sunday morning.

Police say 29-year-old Daylin K. Rombawa allegedly stabbed a 38-year-old victim on Makamae Stree around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was stabbed in the torso and sent to a trauma center in serious condition.

The motive for the alleged stabbing is unclear at this time.

Rombawa was arrested for assault in the second degree and remains in police custody pending investigation.

