HFD kept busy with 30 weather-related calls

The tent was located on the Great Lawn of Kapiolani Community College. (Image: Pohai Kukea-Shultz) The tent was located on the Great Lawn of Kapiolani Community College. (Image: Pohai Kukea-Shultz)
A massive downed tree blocked two lanes in Ewa Beach. (Image: Matt LoPresti) A massive downed tree blocked two lanes in Ewa Beach. (Image: Matt LoPresti)
Honolulu firefighters dealt with damaged roofs, downed trees and other weather-related calls Saturday as heavy rains pounded Oahu. 

As of 2:30 p.m., HFD had responded to two blown roofs, eight downed trees, three electrical-related calls and 17 instances of flooding in homes or other properties.

Flooding and ponding on roadways was seen islandwide.

A collapsed tent was also reported at Kapiolani Community College. Three minors were injured when the large tent collapsed around 11:45 a.m. HFD treated the three minors before transferring them to EMS. 

The tent measured 40-by-100 feet. 

No one else was injured in the collapse. 

