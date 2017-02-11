HFD kept busy with 30 weather-related calls

A cold front that dumped up to seven inches of rain in some parts of the state has weakened near the Big Island.

The tent was located on the Great Lawn of Kapiolani Community College. (Image: Pohai Kukea-Shultz)

Honolulu firefighters dealt with damaged roofs, downed trees and other weather-related calls Saturday as heavy rains pounded Oahu.

As of 2:30 p.m., HFD had responded to two blown roofs, eight downed trees, three electrical-related calls and 17 instances of flooding in homes or other properties.

Flooding and ponding on roadways was seen islandwide.

A collapsed tent was also reported at Kapiolani Community College. Three minors were injured when the large tent collapsed around 11:45 a.m. HFD treated the three minors before transferring them to EMS.

The tent measured 40-by-100 feet.

No one else was injured in the collapse.

