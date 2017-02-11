HFD kept busy with 30 weather-related calls

A cold front that dumped up to seven inches of rain in some parts of the state has weakened near the Big Island.More >>
A cold front that dumped up to seven inches of rain in some parts of the state has weakened near the Big Island.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>