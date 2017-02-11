Wet weather causes array of closures on Oahu, Kauai

A cold front that dumped up to seven inches of rain in some parts of the state has weakened near the Big Island.

The wet weather from a front that moved through the islands bringing heavy downpours also prompted multiple cancellations and closures Saturday.

OAHU:

The weather conditions prompted the city to close the Honolulu Zoo Saturday.

The Ewa and West Loch golf courses were also closed and play was suspended at the Ted Makalena and Pali courses. Matches were also called off at the Waipio Soccer Complex.

The DOE's Science and Engineering Fair which featured students from all over the state showcasing STEM projects was also called off due to the inclement weather.

Portions of Diamond Head Road were also closed due to debris on the road. The road was closed between the Diamond Head Lookout and Coconut Avenue in both directions around 1 p.m.

Multiple car accidents also closed all Honolulu side , Kaneohe bound on-ramps of the H3 freeway before 10 a.m.

A brown water advisory is in effect for Oahu.

KAUAI:

Kauai County's Emergency Management Agency reported that Weli Weli Road in Koloa was closed between Hapa and Ala Kinoiki Road because of heavy ponding.

The county also closed all green waste sites because of the weather.

