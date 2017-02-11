WEATHER BLOG: Cold front weakens near Big Island

The wet weather from a front that moved through the islands bringing heavy downpours also prompted multiple cancellations and closures Saturday.

Wet weather causes array of closures on Oahu, Kauai

Oahu Radar at 10:31 am | Image: Hawaii News Now

A cold front that dumped up to seven inches of rain in some parts of the state has weakened near the Big Island.

BIG ISLAND:

A Winter Weather Advisory and a Wind Advisory have been posted for the Big Island summits until 10 a.m. Sunday.

MAUI COUNTY:

A Flood Advisory was allowed to expire at 12:30 a.m.

OAHU:

The National Weather Service has canceled the Flash Flood Warning and Flash Flood Watch for Oahu. Heavy rain has now moved away to the east.

Earlier, a line of strong thunderstorms moved through Central Oahu. A rain gage at the former Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Ewa Beach recorded nearly seven inches of rain in the 24 hour period that ended at 2 p.m.

KAUAI:

A Flood Advisory that had been posted for the Garden Isle has been allowed to expire at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service said earlier this morning, the Hanalei River briefly reached flood stage but quickly receded. The Wailua River came close to flood stage.

A Flash Flood Watch was canceled Saturday afternoon.

