Showdown with UC Irvine looms for Rainbow Warriors

The University of Hawai'i men's basketball team looks to remain in the Big West title race when they host UC Irvine in a crucial league matchup on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Stan Sheriff Center.



The game will be part of a double-header with the Rainbow Wahine who take on UCSB at 5:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center. The men's game will tip at approximately 7:30 p.m. It will also be a "Blackout" Night with all fans encouraged to wear black UH apparel.



UH moved into a three-way tie for third place and are just 1.5 games within first place following its 74-65 win over Cal Poly on Thursday. The Rainbow Warriors are on a season-long four-game win streak and have now won six of their last eight games.



Senior forward Noah Allen again paced UH with a team-high 21 points in the win over Cal Poly and is averaging 23.1 ppg the last eight contests. Allen leads the Big West in scoring during conference games at 18.7 ppg.



Hawai'i now takes on a UC Irvine squad that sits in second in the Big West, just one game ahead of UH. In the first meeting on Jan. 7 in California, UCI handed UH an 84-56 loss, the team's most lopsided loss of the year.



Game 24 Tipoff Notes

Who: Hawai'i (12-11, 5-4 Big West) vs. UC Irvine (14-12, 7-3 Big West)

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

Time: 7:30 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) - Honolulu, HI

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his second season at UH (39-17). Russell Turner is in his eighth season at UC Irvine (132-102)

Series Tied: UC Irvine leads, 10-5



About UC Irvine: UC Irvine is a half game out of first in the Big West with a 7-3 mark...the Anteaters snapped a three-game skid with a 64-47 home win over UCSB on Wednesday...UCI leads the Big West in scoring defense (65.9), FG% defense (.385), rebound margin (+7.4), and blocks (4.3)...the backcourt of Jaron Martin (13.4 ppg) and Luke Nelson (13.3) pace the Anteaters...UCI is 5-7 on the road.

Hawaii Athletics Release