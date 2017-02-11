5 Rainbow Warriors sweep UCSD for sixth straight win

The University of Hawai'i men's volleyball team opened its four-match road trip with a straight-set win over UC San Diego, Friday in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation match at RIMAC Arena. Set scores were 25-16, 25-15, 25-23.



Each team entered the contest with five-match win streaks. The Rainbow Warriors (11-2, 4-2 MPSF) made it six straight while also extending their win streak over the Tritons to nine.



UH head coach Charlie Wade emptied his bench throughout the match using different combinations. Outside hitter Brett Rosenmeier got the start and tallied a career-high nine kills along with two service aces and three digs. Middle blocker Patrick Gasman notched eight in 10 swings while fellow middle Hendrik Mol had four blocks and two aces.



As a team, the Warriors served eight aces and hit .284, while limiting the Tritons (5-6, 2-5) to .097 hitting. UCSD was led by Tanner Syftestad's seven kills.



With the score tied at 13 in Set 1, Rosenmeier spurred a 6-1 run with back-to-back kills and a service ace as UH built a 19-14 advantage. Rosenmeier and Kupono Fey finished the set with three kills each as the Warriors hit .286.



UH trailed early on in Set 2 following a 15-minute delay due to complications with the scoring computer. But the Warriors responded with a 5-1 run giving them a 10-6 lead. Consecutive kills by Gasman and Jennings Franciskovic put the Warriors up by five and a few plays later, Gasman's fifth kill extended the lead to 19-12. Outside hitter Rado Parapunov entered the match and tallied two kills and an ace in the 25-15 rout.



The Tritons showed some life in Set 3 taking leads of 7-4 and 16-12. Back-to-back aces by Hendrik Mol pulled the Warriors within one and Parapunov's second ace put UH on top 18-17. Hawai'i led 23-21 before the Tritons answered with two straight but the Warriors closed out the match will kills by Fey and Rosenmeier.



UH continues its road trip with an MPSF match at Cal Baptist, Saturday. Match time is 7:00 p.m. HT (5:00 p.m. HT).

Hawaii Athletics Release