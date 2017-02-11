Holloway-Aldo unification bout 'a done deal' according to UFC President Dana White

Max Holloway will finally get his shot at Jose Aldo. UFC President Dana White told the 5ive rounds on ESPN podcast that the featherweight title unification bout is a done deal as of last week.
White didn't announce a date, but multiple reports indicate it will headline UFC 212 June 3rd in Rio de Janeiro.
Holloway (13-3 UFC) has won 10 straight fights including a TKO against Anthony Pettis in December at UFC 206 to claim the interim 145-pound belt.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.