Forecast: Islands in store for another wet, windy weekend

A strong cold front will be passing through the state, starting tonight and continuing through Saturday. Gusty southwest winds are now picking up speed, and heavy rainfall is due in after midnight tonight.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH will be posted for Kauai and Oahu tonight through Saturday for heavy rain and possible thunderstorms, which could lead to flooding.

Gusty winds in excess of 40 mph might cause power outages and property damage, especially for windward neighborhoods.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY posted for most north and west shores. A new country swell will be peaking Saturday, but the winds will make conditions stormy and sloppy.

Drier weather is due Sunday, but another approaching front will keep the south west winds at breezy levels through the early part of next week.

- Guy Hagi

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.