Kauai man dies in waters off Kekaha

A 60-year-old Kauai resident drowned in waters off Kekaha on Thursday, according to the Kauai Police Department.

Authorities say the victim, identified by police as Vern White, was swimming in waters fronting the St. Theresa Church when he ran into trouble.

Firefighters received a distress call and arrived on-scene at around 3:50 p.m. First responders said that two bystanders had entered the water and were trying to assist the man, who had been calling for help.

When firefighters entered the water, they swam out to the man and transported his unresponsive body to shore using a rescue board.

He was transported by medics to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The death marked Kauai's fourth drowning of 2017.

